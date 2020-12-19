x
Crime

NOPD investigating New Orleans East murder after man arrives at hospital with multiple gunshots

Homicide investigators are still working to determine where exactly the fatal shooting took place, as well as a suspect and motive for the killing.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night in New Orleans East. 

According to the NOPD, they were notified around 10:35 p.m. about a patient who had arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, died of his injuries shortly after. 

Homicide investigators are still working to determine where exactly the fatal shooting took place, as well as a suspect and motive for the killing. 

the victim has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin. 

