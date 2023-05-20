Two teens hurt in New Orleans East shooting, NOPD says

The shooting happened early Saturday morning on Almonaster Avenue. NOPD says the gunmen drove off in a black 2016 Ford Mustang with chrome rims and tinted windows.

NEW ORLEANS — Two teenagers were hurt after two men shot at them early Saturday morning on the 7600 block of Almonaster Avenue in New Orleans East, NOPD officials said.

According to NOLA.com, the victims, 17 and 18, made it to the hospital. One had been shot in the thigh.

The shooters drove off in a black 2016 Ford Mustang, with chrome rims and tinted windows, the NOPD said.

Police learned about the shooting at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday. Police officials have asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.