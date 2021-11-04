Sunday morning shooting in New Orleans East leaves a teen dead and another in critical condition

A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said officers were responding to the call around 11:30 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting in New Orleans East Sunday morning leaves one teen dead and another in critical condition, according to NOPD.

NOPD Seventh DIstrict officers received a call at around 11:30 a.m. about a shooting near the intersection of Forum Boulevard and Duane Road.

When officers arrived they said they found two teenage boys suffering from a number of gunshot injuries. A 16-year-old was found on Forum Boulevard and Duane Road and a 15-year-old was located in the 14700 block of Emory Road.

Initial investigations show the 15-year-old ran towards to Emory Road after being shot. He was later bring transported to the hospital by EMS and is listed in critical condition.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Evidence is being gathered to determine the identification of the deceased teen.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the victims name after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information relevant to this case.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.