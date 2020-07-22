Man shot in the head, killed in New Orleans East

Police said a male victim was shot in the head at the scene and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say a man was shot to death in New Orleans East Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 6900 block of Virgilian Street, in a residential neighborhood off of Downman Street.

Police said a male victim was shot in the head at the scene and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

No information was released about a motive or suspect in the killing.

