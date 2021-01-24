New Orleans family is looking to solve sons murder and to stop the violence in the city

Jamere was an innocent child whose life was taken on Christmas night at a Walgreens on Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East.

NEW ORLEANS — A drive-by shooting in New Orleans East on Christmas Day ended the life of a 14-year-old boy, and forever changed the lives of his parents, who are now on a mission to help find who killed him.

“Painful. Every day is a different day of pain, grief, you know, not understanding. We need the community to step up,” said Larisha Alfred, the mother of Jamere Alfred.

Jamere was an innocent child whose life was taken on Christmas night at a Walgreens on Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East.

Saturday, Jamere’s parents, Larisha and John Alfred, canvassed New Orleans east passing out flyers and yard signs, asking for tips to help solve the murder.

“The life Jamere was living didn’t equate to the death that he suffered,” said John Alfred.

The teenager’s heartbreaking funeral was attended by his teammates from his football team, and family and friends remember him as a caring kid. Jamere was in the band, loved music, and family said he would do anything for anyone.

Daryl Gray, an attorney for the Alfred family, was standing by.

“You have to put a face to problems, and here today, I think that what the Alfred family is doing is amazing, because it shows that they’re really really concerned about not only solving this situation and getting answers, but helping the whole community going forward,” he said.

But as weeks tick by without an arrest, or even a named suspect, the Alfreds are hoping to rally the community and get justice for their little boy.

“Hopefully to bring awareness, and to get somebody to say something,” said John Alfred.

A 5-thousand dollar reward is being offered for information. If you have anything that could help investigators, call Crimestoppers or NOPD. You can remain anonymous.