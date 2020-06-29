New Orleans files to stop construction on Orleans Parish Jail expansion

A declining jail population and looming funding troubles contributed to the decision against the jail expansion.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced formal plans to suspend construction of an upgraded Orleans Parish Jail on Monday, after calling the jail expansion a "waste of taxpayer dollars" in a previous legal brief.

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, where the city's chief administrative officer, Ramsey Green, is expected to speak publicly about they city's decision to cut funding for the $51 million building.

In a brief statement ahead of the press conference, city officials said they were planning to "suspend the programming, design and construction" of the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office jail facility, and that the request to do so was filed in court Monday afternoon.

According to reporting on a previous legal filing by The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, a declining jail population and looming funding troubles contributed to the decision against the jail expansion.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people in jail plummeted to a modern low of 793 as judges sided with public defenders and Sheriff Marlin Gusman to move people out of jail. As of Monday, the jail population was 863.

City attorneys said in the legal brief filed weeks ago that tightening budgets, also caused by coronavirus, meant that the $9.5 million annual operating cost of the facility couldn't be justified.

The city is requesting a stop to construction through the courts because a federal judge overseeing the jail's reform agreement with the federal government ordered it built after a years-long debate about jailing in New Orleans.

