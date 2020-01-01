NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon, the first homicide of 2020.

According to New Orleans Police, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Kinneil Road around 2 p.m. to investigate the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he died.

During the investigation, police determined that the shooting occurred in the 10900 block of Willowbrae Drive, close to the corner of Morrison and Wright roads. The victim had fled to Kinneil Road after being wounded.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

