Video: Women record themselves firing guns out of a moving vehicle near Superdome

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two women after a video posted to social media shows them randomly firing handguns out of a moving vehicle.

NOPD investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in the incident.

Police say it happened Sunday on the Pontchartrain Expressway at the Loyola Street Exit.

According to NOPD, officers were alerted to a video posted on social media that depicted two women firing multiple rounds from the passenger side of a vehicle driving on US-90.

“This reckless act placed motorists traveling on the interstate and the community in imminent danger of being seriously injured or killed,” police said in a press release on Wednesday.

Police say the two women should be considered armed and dangerous.