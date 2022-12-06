Judge issues warrant after New Orleans investigator skips murder trial

Prosecutors told WBRZ that, "Samantha Huber had uncooperative since November."

NEW ORLEANS — A Baton Rouge Judge has issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans investigator after she failed to show up to testify for a Baton Rouge murder trial, according to our partners at WBRZ.

It's day two of Meshell Hale's trial for first-degree murder. Hale is accused of killing her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, by poisoning him in Baton Rouge, and detectives believe she did something similar to her husband, Arthur Noflin, in New Orleans.

Samantha Huber was the coroner's office investigator who performed the autopsy on Noflin.

Prosecutors told WBRZ that "Huber had been uncooperative since November."