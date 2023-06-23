x
Crime

New Orleans man arrested by JPSO on rape charges

Dekunta Mason, 21, has been accused of third-degree rape, extortion, video voyeurism and indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to JPSO.
Dekunta Mason, 21, was arrested on multiple charges including rape and indecent behavior with a minor, according to a statement from JPSO on Friday.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A New Orleans man was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on multiple charges, including third-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. 

Dekunta Mason, 21, was placed in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $500,000. Mason also faced charges of extortion and video voyeurism. 

Mason played running back for Warren Easton High School in New Orleans. According to NOLA.com, he was on their roster in 2019. 

The identities of Mason's victims were not revealed by JPSO in a statement from Friday afternoon. 

Anyone with information about Mason has been asked to call Detective Kristen Hollis at 504-364-5265. 

    

