Man shot and killed on St. Anthony

NEW ORLEANS — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed near the intersection of St. Anthony and Urquhart Streets Sunday night.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m.

According to police, officers responding to a call of a man shot arrived at the scene and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they are continuing the investigation and have no further details at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause death.