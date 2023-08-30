New Orleans launches graffiti abatement program

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other New Orleans officials launch a new graffiti abatement initiative designed to address the city's long-standing issues with vandalism.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is joined by Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño and Deputy CAO for the Office of Business and External Services Thomas Mulligan, as well as representatives from Safe Wash Solutions, to launch of a new graffiti abatement initiative designed to address the city's long-standing issues with graffiti vandalism.

The program aims to tackle the persistent challenge of unsightly graffiti on buildings, properties and thoroughfares throughout the city.

The mayor spoke about the city's ongoing battle with graffiti during her weekly press conference earlier in the day.

Officials say vandalism effects neighborhoods, communities and businesses at many different levels.

"We've been so excited and eager to launch this program," said Montaño. "When the mayor first took office, she charged the team with a 'Clean up NOLA' initiative to really ensure we clean up the city from both a extensible perspective, but also from our daily habits."