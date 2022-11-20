New Orleans community reacts to Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

"Do we need security guards at our bars now to protect the gay, lesbian, and trans? You know, it's scary. It really is scary now," NOLA resident John Johnese said.

NEW ORLEANS — Police in Colorado believe at least 5 people died and 25 people were injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub overnight. The suspect has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22.

"In here, we're going to pray for these families. It's horrible before Thanksgiving to have sons and daughters die," said Paul Chiriaco, owner of Mag's 940 in the Marigny.

Sunday afternoon, Chiriaco watched his bar door a little more closely as his guard is up.

"Very much so, very much so. We're very concerned," he said. "That's always a concern and we do have safety measures, but we are going to tighten them up we're going to make sure when people walk through that door, everyone here is safe."

It reminded many of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida where 49 people at the LGBTQ nightclub were killed.

"This is crazy. It's 2022 and things like this shouldn't be happening anymore," said Darrius Summers, a New Orleans resident.

"Do we need security guards at our bars now to protect the gay, lesbian, and trans? You know, it's scary. It really is scary now," said John Johnese, another New Orleans resident.

Police in Colorado haven't shared a motive but are investigating whether this was a hate crime.

"Well of course it's a hate crime. There are still people out there who do not accept the gay world at all. We're like second class a lot of time," Johnese.

Police credit a few club patrons for intervening and stopping the suspect. He was arrested minutes later.

"I thought that was amazing. I feel like as a community here in New Orleans, that's what we would do," Summers said.

While the incident is sobering for many, Summers said it won’t stop him from going to his favorite spots.

"This is a safe space for us so I don't think it will stop anybody from coming here, but it will put us on more alert," he said.

Chiriaco is talking to his staff about watching for anything suspicious and calling 911 if they feel uneasy to try and keep his bar safe.

"If you walk in here, we're going to do our best to protect you. We're going to do our best to make sure you have a safe fun time," he said.

The LGBT Community Center of New Orleans is holding a candlelight vigil for the Club Q victims at their S. Broad location Monday at 6:30 p.m.