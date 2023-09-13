NOPD investigating first homicide in 12 days

NEW ORLEANS — After 12 days without a homicide, NOPD reported Wednesday night that a man has been shot and killed near Central City.
NOPD arrived on the 1800 block of Washington Avenue to find a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
"Initial information shows a male gunshot wound victim has been declared dead at the scene," NOPD said in a statement Wednesday night.
A call came in about the shooting at around 10:12 p.m., according to NOPD, which was confirmed by officers about 10 minutes later.
This shooting was the first reported homicide in 12 days inside New Orleans, there were nine non-fatal shootings during that time though, according to Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission.
"Every unsolved crime of violence particularly fatal and non-fatal shootings means that people that did the shootings," Goyeneche said earlier on Wednesday. "If it was a non-fatal shooting they're going to continue to go after their target."