NOPD investigating first homicide in 12 days

NOPD said a man was found dead on the 1800 block of Washington Avenue on Wednesday night.

NEW ORLEANS — After 12 days without a homicide, NOPD reported Wednesday night that a man has been shot and killed near Central City.

NOPD arrived on the 1800 block of Washington Avenue to find a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

"Initial information shows a male gunshot wound victim has been declared dead at the scene," NOPD said in a statement Wednesday night.

A call came in about the shooting at around 10:12 p.m., according to NOPD, which was confirmed by officers about 10 minutes later.

This shooting was the first reported homicide in 12 days inside New Orleans, there were nine non-fatal shootings during that time though, according to Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission.