Security officer fired for shooting outside New Orleans' main library

Investigators asked Simmons how many times she fired her gun and she said, “too many.”

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans security officer who police say open fired outside the main library, hitting a man in the back has been fired.

The shooting happened around 5, Saturday evening. A bystander-shot video shows a uniformed security guard chasing a man dressed in dark clothing across Tulane Avenue near a busy bus stop. The guard drew her weapon and fired at him seven times. She paused, then fired four more times.

Larry Brown witnessed the altercation.

“It started in the library. I’m sitting there on the wall. Next thing I know, I see all the pushing and shoving, all the commotion going on and then I heard the shots," Brown said.

According to arrest documents, the victim Henry Mark, 26, told police he was at the library and was fussing with the security guard. He also admitted he threw his phone and rock at her. Police say Mark was running away when Simmons started firing at him.

Mark was shot seven times, twice in the right armpit, once in the center of his back, twice in the upper right shoulder and twice in the left arm. Major Carl Saizan is the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners which certifies security guards. He called the shooting very troubling.

“I think she’s going to have a very difficult time justifying pursuing and also firing additional rounds as the individual is running away,” Saizan said.

Police arrested the security officer Kia Simmons, 23, on counts of attempted second-degree murder, battery, illegal use of weapons and two counts of criminal damage to property for hitting two Tulane police cars.

Investigators asked Simmons how many times she fired her gun and she said, “too many.”

She told investigators after the first round of shots she saw Mark reach his hand into his pocket.

Not knowing if he had a weapon Simmons says she began to fire at him a second time.

Saizan says the LSBPSE is now working to revise training requirements for security guards.

Right now, they are only required to take 16 hours of classroom training and eight hours of firearms training.

“Giving them tools for de-escalation training and then other tools on their duty belt,” Saizan said. “Whether it’s an impact weapon or OC spray or a taser. Give them other options.”

Simmons has been fired by her employer Pinnacle Security.

In a statement, Pinnacle CEO Chad Perez said, “In response to this incident, we are in the process of having all Pinnacle Security Officers undergo refresher training on our use of force policies.”

In a written statement, a city spokesman called the shooting an, “unfortunate event.”

“We are looking at the facts of the situation. The Library remains committed to the safety of all patrons and staff. This is an ongoing investigation, and as we learn more factual information, we will share it with you," The spokesman said.