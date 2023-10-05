Three ride-share drivers carjacked in one day across New Orleans, NOPD says

According to NOLA.com, the carjackings happened in St. Roch, Seventh Ward and near City Park.

NEW ORLEANS — Three ride-share drivers were carjacked while picking up potential customers in different parts of New Orleans on Wednesday.

NOPD said on Thursday they are investigating each incident separately, and they have not determined if they are related.

In St. Roch, an Uber driver was picking up a rider in the 1600 block Spain Street after midnight.

Two men apparently approached the driver at gunpoint while he waited in his car for a potential customer.

In the Seventh Ward, a ride-share driver was carjacked Wednesday at 10:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of D'Abadie Street. A man with a gun came up to him and ordered him out of the car.