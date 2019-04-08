NEW ORLEANS — A 20-year-old faces a list of charges related to human trafficking after allegedly taking police on a chase through New Orleans and crashing into a light pole with an underage girl in the vehicle.

Tyrin Evans of New Orleans faces 14 charges in total, including trafficking of children for sexual purposes, after a vehicle chase with Louisiana State Troopers' revealed alleged evidence of sexual misconduct with a juvenile girl that was in his vehicle during the pursuit, officials said.

Police reports show that around 9 p.m. on July 31, state troopers attempted to pull Evans over along N. Tonti Street but he refused to stop. They pursued his vehicle until he crashed into a light pole and was taken to the hospital in police custody.

The underage girl in the vehicle fled from the crash but was found later and taken to the hospital as well.

The state police Special Victim's Unit was brought to the scene, where detectives found alleged evidence leading to Evan's warrant and arrest on Saturday.

He faces the following trafficking-related charges: One count of trafficking of children for sexual purposes, four counts of pornography involving juveniles, three felony counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and three counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Evans was was also booked into the Orleans Parish Correction Center for aggravated flight from an officer, possession of crack cocaine and possession of marijuana.

His bond was not set Saturday.

Evans was previously arrested in July 2018 for criminal damage to property and unauthorized entry of a home, court records show.

According to Louisiana law, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile is when an adult (18 and older) has consenting sex with a minor between the ages of 13 and 17 and the difference in their age is four years or more.

By that standard, the juvenile in 20-year-old Evans' vehicle during the chase is 16-years-old or younger.

LSP officials said the incident is still under investigation. As a juvenile, the identity of the female victim will not be disclosed.