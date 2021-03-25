NOPD arrests New Orleans man wanted in connection with series of Kenner car burglaries, thefts

Keyon Randolph, 22, was wanted after a biological sample from a December car burglary was found to have enough genetic material to develop a profile.

NEW ORLEANS — After a three-month series of car burglaries and two stolen vehicles in three Kenner subdivisions, a New Orleans man became the third person arrested in connection to those crimes, a police statement said Thursday.

Keyon Randolph, 22, was wanted after a biological sample from a December car burglary was found to have enough genetic material to develop a profile.

That profile matched Randolph's DNA on record, a Kenner Police Department release said, prompting investigators to get a warrant for his arrest.

A Kenner Police Department statement said the arrest warrant for Randolph was for simple burglary.

The other two suspects in the series of crimes are a 17-year-old juvenile and Samaj Butler, 19, the statement said. Both are from New Orleans.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with twenty-four counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft of a firearm, six counts of attempt simple burglary and two counts of auto theft.

Samaj Butler was charged with twenty counts of simple burglary, six counts of attempt simple burglary and two counts of theft of a firearm.

These charges stemmed from a Kenner Police Department investigation into multiple car burglaries and two stolen vehicles that happened in December

Police said surveillance cameras captured footage of several people burglarizing cars in Kenner's Grandlake subdivision.

Vehicles stolen in December were found in an area that police would later find was near where the 17-year-old suspect lived.

After New Year's Day, several people were also captured on camera burglarizing cars in Place Ponchartrain and South Lake Villages, also Kenner subdivisions.

Several cars were also burglarized in subdivisions of Place Ponchartrain and South Lake Villages in Late February.

Surveillance footage from March 15 at another Kenner subdivision, Chateau Estates Lakefront, shows several people burglarizing cars there.

That's when KPD investigators began looking for the suspect's car, and found it in front of the 17-year-old's suspect's New Orleans home.

Working with NOPD, KPD officers searched that suspect's home and found two stolen handguns and property from the previous Kenner burglaries.

