New Orleans man arrested for sex trafficking of a juvenile, State Police report

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police made another arrest as the result of a three-year-long sex trafficking investigation.

According to LSP, 30-year-old Cornell Cobbins was arrested in his New Orleans home for sex trafficking of a juvenile.

Cobbins arrest is in connection with an investigation that started in 2018. He is the fifth arrest police have made in the case.

Officers found two handguns and a rifle in Cobbins' home during his arrest. He was booked into Orleans Parish Prison for trafficking a child for sexual purposes and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.