New Orleans man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection at Capitol

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man has been arrested on misdemeanor charges in connection with the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

The documents show that Matthew LeBrun was arrested on April 13 on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol Building and to parade, demonstrate or picket in a Capitol building.

LeBrun was charged along with Steven Miles of Zephyrhills, Florida in connection with the incident. Documents and photos showed the two men together or in close proximity during the assault on the Capitol. The insurrection was part of an attempt to overturn the November 2020 election in which Joe Biden was elected president over incumbent Donald Trump.

According to NOLA.com, LeBrun was wearing a vest with a patch featuring a logo of a group called the Three percenters, which they describe as a militia group that had several people at the event.