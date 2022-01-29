New Orleans man drives to Baton Rouge to have sex with 14-year-old: report

The New Orleans man was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday. He was released Friday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — "I guess mostly I'm worried you're law enforcement," a 38-year-old New Orleans man said to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl online, a Thursday report from WBRZ said.

The New Orleans man, Trenton Thomas decided the hour-long trip was worth it, telling the undercover officer he was driving up to Baton Rouge, the report said.

Thomas responded to a picture on a fake account asking the girl if she wanted to "cuddle," the report said.

About an hour after telling the undercover agent he was making the drive, Thomas pulled into a parking lot on Highland Road in a white Kia, as he sent a message telling the agent he had arrived at the meet-up location.

Then he sent a message saying he was pulling back onto the street at the same time the Kia left the parking lot.

An agent pulled Thomas over at the intersection of Airline Hwy and Highland Road; he had three unused condoms in his pocket and a fourth in his wallet.

The New Orleans man was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday, where he faces one count of solicitation of a minor and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He was released Friday, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

More information may be released further into the investigation.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867