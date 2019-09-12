NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man was arrested after police saw him threatening someone with a sword Saturday night, police said.

Travis Fisher, 42, was arrested for aggravated assault, Saturday night.

After hearing people shouting, Louisiana State Police troopers patrolling the French Quarter took action, and what they saw wasn't typical.

Near the intersection of Toulouse and Royal streets, police saw Travis Fisher, 42, threatening a man who was walking away from him with a sword.

"The subject had the sword raised in an aggressive manner towards a male attempting to move away from danger," a spokesperson said. "Troopers ordered Fisher to drop the sword. Fisher complied, dropped the sword and was taken into custody without further incident."

Police ordered Fisher to drop the sword, and he did. Then he was arrested.

