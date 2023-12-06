No bail for suspect in Mandina's fatal shooting

Detectives say Fazande and another unknown suspect gunned down Walker, killing him and injuring a Chicago tourist when she was struck by a stray bullet while dining inside the famous Mid-City restaurant. Fazande also faces an Attempted Second-Degree Murder charge for the injured woman.

Fazande was arrested near Houston where he is also accused of killing 15-year-old boy days after the Mandina's killing. Detectives have not yet said if they found a motive for Walker's murder. Fazande was extradited to New Orleans after several weeks in jail there. He is currently being held in the Orleans Parish prison without bond.