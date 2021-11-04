New Orleans murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase ends in Slidell

Deputies joined the pursuit near the state line, following the SUV at a high speed on I-10 toward New Orleans.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a man wanted by New Orleans police on murder charged is in custody after a high-speed chase ended on the Northshore on Thursday morning.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified early Thursday that the Hancock County Sheriff's Office was chasing a stolen Toyota SUV on I-10 westbound. Deputies joined the pursuit near the state line, following the SUV at a high speed on I-10 toward New Orleans.

The STPSO said deputies deployed spikes, causing the SUV to come to a stop just past the Oak Harbor Boulevard exit. The driver, 26-year-old Alphonse Dorsey, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center. He faces the following charges:

Aggravated flight from an officer

aggravated obstruction of a highway

illegal possession of stolen things

drug possession (marijuana & cocaine)

Possession of a firearm with drugs

Possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting an Officer by refusal to provide identification

No Driver's License

No Seatbelt

Dorsey was booked as a fugitive from the New Orleans Police Department for charges of murder, two counts of domestic abuse battery, and domestic abuse battery - child endangerment. He also faces additional charges from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Valicia Johnson who now faces charges of illegal possession of stolen things, marijuana and cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seatbelt. She was also booked on charges of introducing contraband to a correctional facility and obstruction of justice after deputies say she concealed marijuana in her sock and vaginal cavity.