New Orleans murder suspect fled to Tennessee, shot police officer, reports say

NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of killing a woman in New Orleans allegedly drove to Tennessee where he shot a police officer.

According to New Orleans Police Department, BJ Brown is wanted for killing a woman in the 1400 block of Iberville Street, near Rampart Street, on Monday morning.

Video circulating on social media captured that shooting. It shows a man walking up to a woman struggling, wounded on the ground of a parking lot and shooting her twice with an assault rifle.

Our partners at WTVF in Nashville report that Brown is also wanted for shooting a police officer on Monday night.

According to the report, a police officer tried to stop Brown around 9 p.m. in Erin, Tenn. Police say he got out of his car and fired a gun at the officer, who shot back before Brown ran into the woods.

Brown is still on the run, according to the report.

Anyone with information on BJ Brown's location is asked to call the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.