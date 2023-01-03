NOPD discovers 3 dead inside Gentilly building

According to New Orleans Police, officers made the discovery when they were conducting a wellness check in the 1700 block of Gentilly Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD says three people were killed inside of a Gentilly building in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

According to New Orleans Police, officers were sent to do a wellness check in the 1700 block of Gentilly Blvd. Tuesday morning.

Once inside, the officers discovered three people dead. There was no immediate word on the cause of the deaths or when they may have occurred but police said that the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

