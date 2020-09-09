x
Crime

Child counselor from New Orleans & Northshore arrested on child pornography charges

Do you recognize this man? The Attorney General is looking to the public for help as they gather more information for the investigation.

NEW ORLEANS — A child counselor who practiced in Covington was booked Wednesday with 100 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under age 13.

Vivek “Vik” Kannan, 44, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center after a joint investigation by the state Attorney General’s office and New Orleans Police Department.

Kannan listed himself as a children’s counselor who specialized in “play therapy,” working a succession of jobs at mental health and family clinics on both sides of the lake. For the past three years, he was a counselor at Northshore Counseling and Wellness in Covington, owner Andre Judice said.

“We were shocked and horrified to receive a call about his arrest,” Judice said. “None of the allegations ever occurred in our office, not with our computers and certainly not with our clients.”

Judice said her staff will work with any of Kannan’s existing clients with any help they may need, including referrals to other agencies. 

“None of our staff ever saw any signs that would cause concern,” Judice said. “Every client he has ever interacted with has nothing but glowing reviews of him.”

Kannan listed himself as having a master’s degree in counseling from Loyola University after attending college in his home state of California.

In an emailed statement, Attorney General Jeff Landry requested help from the public in helping detectives gather more information. 

“This is an ongoing investigation,”  Landry stated. “I encourage anyone with information regarding Mr. Kannan, to call my Cyber Crime Unit toll-free at 1-800-256-4506; callers may remain anonymous.”

