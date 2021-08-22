'We lost a good one' | Detective Everett Briscoe identified as New Orleans officer shot, killed at Houston restaurant

Detective Everett Briscoe leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 16 and 10.

NEW ORLEANS — We're learning more about an off-duty New Orleans officer who was shot and killed at a Houston restaurant Saturday afternoon.

The officer has been identified as Detective Everett Briscoe, a 13-year veteran.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, fighting back tears, described Briscoe as a great man and a great friend who would give you the clothes off his back if you're in need.

"We lost a good one," said Chief Ferguson repeatedly.

I am extremely heartbroken about the death of my dear friend and brother Detective Everette Briscoe who was killed while off-duty in Houston, Texas. I am praying for the family of Det. Briscoe and for the family of the second victim in this incident. — NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson (@NOPDChief) August 22, 2021

Detective Briscoe was one of two people shot Saturday while on the patio of the Grotto Ristorante in the Galleria area of Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, two armed suspects approached a group of people on the patio and demanded they hand over their belongings. Witnesses said the group complied with the suspects' demands, and at some point, one of the alleged gunman fired his weapon, killing Detective Briscoe.

Another person, who has not been identified, was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the suspects left with nothing.

Ferguson said Briscoe did everything he could to be a part of the community and bring the community together. Ferguson said Briscoe worked "tirelessly," so he understood why he traveled to Houston to get away for a little bit.

Detective Briscoe leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 16 and 10, according to Chief Ferguson. His oldest is getting ready to start his senior year of high school, Ferguson said.

During a press conference Sunday, New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks talked about the loss of his friend.

"Everett was a gem, he was a jewel," said Banks. "He loved his community and did everything he could to help make it better, not just as a police officer but as a citizen."

.@NOPDChief Shaun Ferguson confirmed today that New Orleans Detective Everett Briscoe, a 13-year veteran, was killed in a shooting at a Houston restaurant yesterday. https://t.co/hH3m8GF6he pic.twitter.com/dmYrAsuxSd — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 22, 2021

Banks said Detective Briscoe's wife is numb and asked him who was going to teach her boys how to tie a tie now.

"There was no answer because the only answer she wanted to hear was Everett was going to walk through the door, but he's not," said Banks. "This cancer of senseless violence has to stop."

Chief Ferguson said Briscoe started his career with the New Orleans Police Department in the 2nd district before working in the 1st district and the city's homicide department.

Briscoe was also a member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and recently enrolled at Southern University to pursue his bachelor's degree as a criminal justice major.

"He wanted to be an example to his sons, so he had to finish what he started," said Chief Ferguson.

Chief Ferguson said all flags at various buildings in New Orleans will be flown at half staff in honor of Detective Briscoe. All officers will also wear their mourning bands on their badges.

The suspects in Briscoe's shooting are still on the run.

Houston police said they are searching for two men. Finner said they were driving a silver/gray Nissan Altima with paper license plates at the time of the shooting.

What happened in our city Saturday was tragic.



The rewards for the arrest of persons who shot and killed an off-duty @NOPDNews officer and critically injured his friend in the 4700 block of Westheimer and a young father on I-10 near Federal have both been increased to $10K. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 22, 2021

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said there is a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrests of the suspects in this case. You can call the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 to leave tips.

UPDATE: Surveillance photos of 2 black male suspects and wanted vehicle, a silver/gray Nissan Altima with paper tags. They are wanted in this fatal shooting of an off-duty @NOPDNews officer.



Please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 with info or give tip for reward to @CrimeStopHOU https://t.co/Xatung6LDN pic.twitter.com/jBFhsK82yC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 22, 2021