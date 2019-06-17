NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a car that rammed a police patrol car, injuring an officer Sunday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department said the hit-and-run happened around 12:35 p.m. Sunday at a Shell gas station in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue. Police say the officer saw "suspicious activity" at the business and approached a black Infiniti FX35 SUV with a temporary tag.

When the officer tried to get out of his patrol car, the NOPD says the SUV's driver rammed the car, hurting the officer and striking another NOPD vehicle before driving away.

The department says the officer was treated for his injuries.

Investigators describe the SUV's driver as a black man in his early 20s with a beard and white t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the NOPD third district detectives at 504-658-6030. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.