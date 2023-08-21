3 men wanted in CBD car burglary, NOPD says

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for three men they suspect are involved in an automotive burglary in the Central Business District on Sunday.

According to the NOPD, surveillance video shows the alleged suspects committing the crime in the 500 block of Convention Center Boulevard.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Ronald Pete Lee, 31, Dejuan Michael Stewart, 25, and Deion Jontae Keyes, 29.

The NOPD also claims Lee is also charged with illegally carrying a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of a possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

*All persons are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.