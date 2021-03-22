x
Crime

New Orleans police identify suspect in St. Claude murder

Arrest warrants have been issued for 40-year-old Ryan Williams in the investigation of a homicide on Sept. 16 in the 1600 block of Desire Street.
Credit: New Orleans Police Department

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities have identified a suspect wanted for second-degree murder in New Orleans’ St. Claude neighborhood in September.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, arrest warrants have been issued for 40-year-old Ryan Williams in the investigation of a homicide on Sept. 16 in the 1600 block of Desire Street.

The police department said investigators were able to develop Williams as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. 

Anyone with information on William’s whereabouts should contact NOPD homicide detective Michael Poluikis at 504-658-5300.

