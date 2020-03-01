NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two men were found dead on Friday morning inside a crashed SUV in New Orleans' Gentilly area.

The New Orleans Police Department blocked off the roadway just after 8 a.m. in the 4800 block of Prentiss Avenue in the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood.

Police say officers were called after a neighbor saw the crashed Hyundai Santa Fe in a grassy area around 7:30 a.m. Two dead men were found inside the SUV.

Neighbors tell WWL-TV that they thought they heard a crash around midnight, but the police department was not alerted until hours later.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.