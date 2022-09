The fatal shooting happened at the intersection of Murl and Magellan Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, the NOPD was notified around 2:30 p.m. and arrived at the intersection of Murl and Magellan Street to discover a man with a gunshot wound.

The man would be transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.