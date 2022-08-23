New Orleans Police investigating incident of 12-year-old pointing gun at school bus

Video allegedly shows a 12-year-old student approaching a school bus with a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a gun incident involving a 12-year-old Akili Academy student.

Videos posted on social media show two girls fighting on a bus after school on Friday.

At some point, one of the girls gets off the bus at a bus stop and returns with what appears to be a gun in her hand.

She is seen screaming and banging on the school bus door to get back in. When the driver didn’t open the door, she brandished the weapon and left.

Crescent City Schools, the charter school operator that runs Akili released a written statement.

“Crescent City Schools and Akili Academy are horrified by this brazen act of violence that happened off school campus. School buses should be safe places of transport for our young people. Police were called Friday afternoon during this incident and police action was taken. The student is not at school, and we are working with NolaPS regarding disciplinary action,” the statement said.

WWL-TV spoke with the mother of two students who ride the same bus.

She said it appears the girl retrieved the gun from a nearby car and came back to confront the student she fought with, who was still on the bus.

According to police, the NOPD responded to the incident.

Police confirmed it occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Gallier Drive and Mirabeau Street in the Gentilly Woods neighborhood.

They arrested the 12-year-old that same day and charged her with aggravated assault with a firearm.

The suspect's mother was also arrested and charged with principle to aggravated assault and for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, though police did not say what exactly led to that charge.

Their names were not released, given the age of the girl involved.

NOLA Public Schools released this statement:

"The safety and well-being of NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) students are our top priority. The District is aware of an incident involving a weapon and a student from Akili Academy. The school immediately contacted law enforcement, and the District has been in contact with Crescent City Schools’ leadership regarding this matter.

Per Orleans Parish School policy, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) are firearm-free zones. It is unlawful for a student or nonstudent to intentionally possess a firearm loaded or unloaded, within 1,000 feet of school property or while on a school bus at any time.