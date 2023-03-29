x
Crime

New Orleans Police investigating Mid-City homicide

A man was fatally shot at the intersection of Ulloa and South Pierce Streets, according to a press release.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide where a man was fatally shot in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release.

The NOPD said they found a man with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Ulloa and South Pierce Streets at around 5:54 p.m. on Wednesday.

The press release said that the man was pronounced dead and that the incident is being investigated.

The NOPD said they have no additional information available at this current time.

