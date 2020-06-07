New Orleans police investigating a homicide in Mid-City

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Baudin Street near Tulane and South Broad Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting in New Orleans' Mid-City area on Monday.

The NOPD said one man was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department did not say when the shooting happened or if any suspect or motive for the shooting is known at this time.

