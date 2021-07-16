New Orleans police investigating murder in Seventh Ward

The police department did not share details about a possible motive or suspect for the shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward on Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:14 a.m. in the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street. Officers were originally investigating the incident as an "unclassified death" but changed to a homicide investigation after they found that the man had been shot.

The police department did not share details about a possible motive or suspect for the shooting.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will publish the man's identity after completing an autopsy and contacting his family.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the NOPD homicide unit at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The NOPD said the shooting death was not connected to a pair of shootings also reported in the Seventh Ward on Friday morning. In that case, one man was dead and another was wounded in two separate shootings on Touro Street and near the intersection of Pauger and North Derbigny streets.