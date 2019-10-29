NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot multiple times near Dillard University in New Orleans on Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported around 10:44 a.m. in the 2900 block of Gentilly Boulevard near Dillard University. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with gunshot wounds.

It is unclear if the man's injuries are considered life-threatening. The police department did not release any additional details.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.