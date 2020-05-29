New Orleans police officer hurt chasing possible carjacking suspect

His injuries are not considered life-threatening, but he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer was hurt was chasing an alleged carjacking suspect early Friday in New Orleans’ Desire area.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, around 1:37 a.m. two officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a gas station in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway. The officers confronted the driver who reportedly got into the car and tried to reverse out of the parking lot.

The NOPD said the driver abandoned the car and tried to run away, leaving the car in reverse. One officer was dragged a short distance by the car before the other officer could stop it.

The officer that was dragged by the car received injuries to his arm and leg. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, but he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say both officers still chased the driver and arrested him about a half-mile away from the gas station.

The NOPD did not release the name of the driver or any charges he may now face.

