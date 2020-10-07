New Orleans police open to discussing tear-gas ban, chief says

"I recognize there are calls from within the community to ban the use of tear gas in all circumstances, and we are ready to engage in that discussion," he said.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson in an open letter Friday softened his stance on the use of tear gas by officers, saying he was open to discussion about a blanket ban on the gas.

The NOPD's use of tear gas against protesters trying to march across the Crescent City Connection on June 3 has been under heavy scrutiny and criticism from advocates who say they escalated violence after days of peaceful protests.

The protests in New Orleans have been part of an international movement against systemic racism and what organizers call a pattern of violence in police agencies.

Ferguson, in his letter, said he immediately called for a review of the department's policies regarding crowd control after the clash with protesters.

As part of that, Ferguson said he was willing to engage with community members, many of whom have been calling on the NOPD to ban the use of tear gas. At least one member of the New Orleans City Council has spearheaded that push publicly.

"I recognize there are calls from within the community to ban the use of tear gas in all circumstances, and we are ready to engage in that discussion," he said.

Councilman Jay Banks, who has called for prohibiting the use of tear gas, asked Ferguson during a meeting of the city council's Criminal Justice Committee days after the incident if there was anything else that could be used to stop an unruly crowd.

At the time, Ferguson stood by the decision to use tear gas against protesters and said it would remain in the NOPD's arsenal.

“There is no other alternative to deal with them other than this ... gas or the rubber bullets or the baton? I just want to be clear,” Banks said.

“Yes, sir,” Ferguson responded. “Or our hands. That is it.”

Asked if he would give an order for the SWAT Team to stop carrying tear gas, Ferguson had one answer.

“I have not considered that,” he said.

Before last month's protest, NOPD had never used tear gas or rubber bullets to disperse a crowd, Ferguson said.

"There is understandable outrage over police-involved incidents in many cities sparking protests; some peaceful, some chaotic but always fluid," he said. "We haven't had a situation like this in New Orleans in decades. We're fortunate that most of our local demonstrations have been peaceful."

Ferguson, who has also said he was open to disbanding the Federal Consent Decree monitor overlooking NOPD operations, touted a "constitutional policing" best practices initiative led by two of his top officers: deputy chiefs John Thomas and Arlinda Westbrook.

He promised to keep the public up to date on the progress made through the project.

"We recognize that to make this project meaningful and sustainable; we will need community involvement," Ferguson said. "The community's voice is critical to the success of this effort."

