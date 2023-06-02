x
Crime

Man who reported General Taylor St. shooting arrested by NOPD

According to the NOPD press release, the shooting happened around 9:41 p.m. in the 3800 block of General Taylor Street.
Credit: Tiko - stock.adobe.com

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said it has made a quickie arrest following a homicide on General Taylor Street on Thursday evening.

According to the NOPD press release, the shooting happened around 9:41 p.m. in the 3800 block of General Taylor Street. At the scene, officers discovered a 34-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics later pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The department said 34-year-old Lostin Lee, who initially reported the shooting, was detained and transported to a police station for questioning. Lee was later arrested on one count of second-degree murder and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide section detectives at 504-658-5300.

