New Orleans Police releases video of shooting near Fairgrounds

The victim’s mother says the shooting at the family home left her and her loved ones traumatized.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police released security video of a vicious shooting in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

It happened Monday morning on a street next to the LSU Dental School.

The victim’s mother says the shooting at the family home left her and her loved ones traumatized.

“They have so much stuff you all could be doing,” she cried. “You are all throwing you all lives away, man.”

The mother Carla, who did not want to give her last name or identify her son, wipes away tears as she swept up shell casing in her yard.

“Police counted 90 something but I’m still finding shell casings,” she said. “This is only 7 that I picked up there in plain sight. But they have more. They’re everywhere, all over my yard.”

The NOPD released security camera video of the shooting.

Carla says the 31-year-old was in her vehicle, getting ready to get a window repaired when 3 gunmen on foot started shooting at him from down the street.

Video shows her son hopping on one leg to get away from the shooters.

One of the gunmen chased him and fired another round of bullets in his direction.

“When he had gotten shot in the car, that’s when they were shooting from down the street,” Carla said. “So, once they lightened up the shooting a little bit and he was able to jump out of the car and run inside.”

Neighbor Jeff Fox heard the shots.

“It was just rapid fire, 20, 30 shots at least, instantaneously, 15-20 seconds at best. like fireworks going off,” Fox said.

It looked like a targeted shooting Fox added.

“They were converging. It was like a turkey shoot. One came from Tensas Street, and one came on Roger Williams Street. So, it was planned.”

Carla pointed to dozens of bullet holes in her house.

She said it’s a miracle her 5-and 8-year-old grandchildren were not home during the shooting which happened around 9 a.m. when the kids were in school.

“Man, it’s too much. I can’t even bring them back up in here because when I did, they were traumatized, and I had to get them away.”

She says her son had gunshot wounds in one of his legs and both shoulders.

This is not the first time her family has been touched by violence.

“I lost a son by gunfire in 2009,” the mother said. “You think I’m trying to lose another one? You know, it’s too much.”

The shooting also damaged a window at the LSU Dental School.

The victim’s family is now pleading for information about the shooting.

If you can help, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.