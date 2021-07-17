New Orleans political candidates will have to grapple with high crime to take office

“One is the problem is the police. The (other) problem is not enough police,” said Dr. Scharf.

NEW ORLEANS — With qualifying for city elections now complete, you’ll soon be hearing from many of the candidates running for office in New Orleans. Like so many previous elections, public safety and crime will be issues of concern. Homicides, shootings and carjackings in New Orleans are up double-digit percentage points compared to last year. Those numbers are even greater going back to 2019. City elections will take place in the fall, and soon, candidates will be laying out their plans to reduce crime in the city.

“I think we need evidence and facts not rhetoric,” said Dr. Peter Scharf.

Dr. Scharf is criminologist at LSU Health Sciences in New Orleans. He says in a post-George Floyd world, there seems to be two competing views on policing.

“One is the problem is the police. The (other) problem is not enough police,” said Dr. Scharf.

Having not enough police is a challenge New Orleans is facing right now. An Eyewitness Investigation this week detailed how manpower at the NOPD is at a 45-year low. Dr. Scharf says any candidate’s plan will have to address ways to increase recruitment and reduce attrition. Police superintendent Shaun Ferguson told Mike Perlstein this week that he’s considering tapping other city workers for non-emergencies in hopes of freeing up uniformed officers to handle violent crimes.

“We also want to look at opportunities such as deputizing our sanitation, public works or even our code enforcement so that they can handle the more quality of life issues,” said Chief Ferguson.

Other major cities in America are seeing similar struggles with staffing and surges in violent crime. In a news conference last month, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and other city officials said they believe issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic are contributing to the crime spike here. Some of those issues included economic insecurity, disconnections to social services and the stoppage in the criminal justice system. But New Orleans has been grappling with the devastating effects of gun violence for decades. The volumes of victims go back just as long. Dr, Scharf says that reality requires crime reduction plans which can bring results.

“My checklist for a candidate who I’m going to vote for is somebody who has evidence about a program that works someplace else, and comparable situations. And if we don’t have that, I’m not sure what we’re proposing,” said Dr. Scharf.

With primaries set for October, we’ll be hearing plenty of proposals in the coming weeks.

More Stories: