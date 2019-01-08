NEW ORLEANS — A public school in New Orleans has been hit by a cyberattack, the latest in a series of attacks against Louisiana schools, which has spurred a statewide state of emergency.

NOLA Public Schools (formerly the Orleans Parish School Board), announced the hack at Morris Jeff Community School Thursday, a day after the hack was reported.

School officials told district administrators that the school immediately shut down its network after the hack was discovered and began following the state's recommendations for dealing with a hack.

“Yesterday, a single user on a single device experienced a security breach which was quickly isolated," Morris Jeff officials said in a statement. "No student information was compromised. Our network technicians are assessing our network, making adjustments, and will reboot our systems in phases. Internet on campus is temporarily disabled. Staff email access and campus phone service will be intermittent. Our team is working quickly to bring all systems back up to speed as quickly as possible.”

Louisiana is currently in a state of emergency after several school districts in the northern part of the state were hacked in July. Gov. John Edwards made the declaration in order to get federal help with securing the state's electronic infrastructure.

