Security guard shoots car burglary suspect in New Orleans CBD: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A security guard shot and wounded someone police say was breaking into cars in New Orleans Central Business District early Saturday morning.

According to New Orleans police, the security guard was working in the 1100 block of Girod Street, near Loyola Avenue, when he spotted someone breaking into cars around 4:30 a.m.

According to the report, the guard drew his weapon and told the suspect to stop. Police say the suspect tried to draw his own gun, but the security guard shot him before he could fire.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by EMS.