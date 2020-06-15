4 dead, 16 wounded: New Orleans sees most violent weekend of 2020

There are now 73 homicides that have been reported by the NOPD this year.

NEW ORLEANS — More than a dozen shootings across New Orleans left four people dead and 16 more injured in the most violent weekend the city has seen this year.

The incidents spanned across the city but were concentrated in New Orleans East. One attack, a quadruple shooting in Mid-City Sunday night, left one man dead and another in critical condition.

No arrests have been announced and each incident remains under investigation. The youngest known victim in the rash of shootings is 15-years-old.

There are now 73 homicides reported by the New Orleans Police Department since the start of 2020, putting the rate on track to exceed last year's record low number of killings.

Below is early information on each shooting, the first happening Friday night and the last early Monday morning.

1. Friday, 10:20 p.m. -- 8000 block of Downman Rd.

An unidentified suspect attempts to carjack two victims while they are parked at a gas station, police are told. One of the victims pulls the suspect out of the vehicle and a fight ensues. The suspect then pulls a gun and shoots both men before fleeing the scene.

2. Saturday, 12:40 a.m. -- 7100 block of Downman Rd.

Two hours later and a few blocks away on Downman Road, a 40-year-old man, identified as Ernest Augustine, is approached from behind by an unidentified suspect and shot to death, police say. He is pronounced dead on the scene. Officials do not say if they believe the two shootings are connected.

3. Saturday, 5:10 a.m. -- 11000 block of Melvin Pl.

A 30-year-old man is wounded after he sees a group of men attempting to break into cars on the street. He yells at them and is shot. police say. He is taken to University Medical Center via ambulance.

4. Saturday, 5:45 a.m. -- Intersection of Franklin and N. Claiborne avenues

A 17-year-old tells police he was driving in the St. Roch neighborhood when his vehicle was shot at by an unknown man. He sustains a gunshot wound and drives to his girlfriend, who takes him to UMC for treatment.

5. Saturday, 9:50 a.m. -- Intersection of Earhart Blvd. and S. Tonti St.

A man, 28, is driving when he is shot in the shoulder by an unknown suspect, he tells police.

6. Saturday, 2:20 p.m. -- 6500 block of I-10 Service Road

Two teenage boys, 15 and 16, are shot and wounded during an argument with an unknown suspect, police report. They are driven to New Orleans East Hospital for treatment.

7. Saturday, 9:50 p.m. -- 8400 block of S I-10 Service Rd

Later that night, police respond to reports of a woman shot on the I-10 Service Road. She is discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest and is pronounced dead on the scene, NOPD officials say. No suspect information is immediately available.

8. Sunday, 6:25 a.m. -- 8400 block of S I-10 Service Rd.

The next morning, a man and woman are shot and wounded on the same block, the NOPD announce. Both are taken to the hospital via EMS. Police do not say if they believe the double shooting is related to Saturday night's killing.

9. Sunday, 6 p.m. -- 8900 Morrison Road

An attempted robbery ends with a suspect being shot with his own gun, police say. A 19-year-old man is approached by an unknown suspect during a robbery, then takes the victim's gun and shoots him in the side. The victim is taken to the hospital for treatment.

10. Sunday, 7 p.m. -- 600 block of S. Lopez Street

Four men are shot in a quadruple shooting on Tulane Avenue. One victim is pronounced dead at the scene, the others are rushed to the hospital, where at least one is listed in critical condition.

11. Sunday, 7:40 p.m. -- 2000 block of Egania St.

A 31-year-old man is shot multiple times and wounded during a fight with an unknown suspect, police say. He is rushed to the hospital via ambulance.

12. Monday, 12:40 a.m. -- 4400 block of Chef Menteur Hwy.

Early Monday morning, a man arrives at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He tells police he heard gunshots, got into his vehicle and left the scene, then realized he had been shot.

13. Monday, 12:50 a.m. -- Intersection of N. Claiborne and Columbus St.

Ten minutes later, a double shooting leaves one man dead and another hurt. According to NOPD reports, two suspects got out a vehicle and opened fire into a crowd at the location before speeding from the scene. The victims were rushed to the hospital, where the first victim, a 45-year-old, dies.

