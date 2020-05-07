1 killed, 1 injured in separate New Orleans shootings overnight

The identity of the person killed in Algiers was not released pending notification of his next of kin.

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed in an Algiers shooting overnight, police said. In a separate incident hours before, another man was shot twice, but is expected to survive.

The first shooting, the non-fatal one, happened near the intersection of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 20 minutes before midnight.

An adult male victim was shot in the foot and the shoulder, and was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.

Around 3 p.m., more gunfire broke out in Algiers, as officers responded to a report of aggravated battery by shooting near the intersection of General DeGaulle Parkway and Westbend Drive.

The victim in that shooting, another male adult, was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital by ambulance. He died at the hospital from his injuries, NOPD officials said.

Additional details about either shooting were unavailable Sunday morning.

