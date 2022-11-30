Louisiana State Police recover 16 stolen vehicles from Algiers apartment thanks to tip

LSP discovered that the stolen vehicles were being kept at an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police was able to recover 16 stolen vehicles from an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood thanks to a Crimestoppers GNO tip, according to a press release.

LSP had learned in October that several stolen vehicles were being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers.

After an investigation, detectives recovered eight stolen vehicles and learned that multiple people were inhabiting the abandoned apartments without permission.

40-year-old David Darby of Texas was identified as a person of interest. He was spotted by detectives driving a pickup truck with 41-year-old Haley Smith of New Orleans on Nov. 22.

Detectives said they determined the pickup truck was one of the stolen vehicles. During a traffic stop, they said they noticed a weapon in the truck that was also stolen.

The same day, detectives investigated the apartment complex and found eight additional stolen vehicles. They also said they searched Smith's apartment and found various firearms and stolen items inside.

Darby and Smith were arrested on various counts including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and more.

LSP have not yet located a restored classic 1970 Chevelle and a fully enclosed trailer that they say was stolen by Darby and last seen in the area of Arts Street and Piety Street in New Orleans.