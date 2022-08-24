Student arrested after using TASER-like device on school bus Wednesday

The incident occured days after video showed another student brandishing a gun outside of a bus carrying Akili students. Police said the incidents are not related.

NEW ORLEANS — A student was struck with a TASER-like device on a school bus taking students to Akili Academy Wednesday morning, a few days after video showed a young student brandishing a gun at a bus from the same school.

Police said the two incidents are not related.

Akili Academy enrolls students from Pre-K through 8th grade.

According to police, the incident occurred on the school bus near North Clairborne and Bartholomew. They said there was a fight on the bus and a student was hit by the TASER-like device wielded by a second student. The student who was struck wasn't injured but a second student who had tried to intervene suffered minor injuries and went to the hospital.

The student suspected of firing the device is facing two counts of simple battery.

"We understand this has shaken our trust," said Kate Mehok, the CEO of Crescent City Schools, the charter operator that runs Akili Academy. "We are working hard to make sure our students are safe."

Videos posted on social media over the weekend showed two girls fighting on a bus after school on Friday. At some point, one of the girls gets off the bus at a bus stop and returns with what appears to be a gun in her hand.

She is seen screaming and banging on the school bus door to get back in. When the driver didn’t open the door, she brandished the weapon and left.

Crescent City Schools, the charter school operator that runs Akili released a written statement about that incident.

“Crescent City Schools and Akili Academy are horrified by this brazen act of violence that happened off school campus. School buses should be safe places of transport for our young people. Police were called Friday afternoon during this incident and police action was taken. The student is not at school, and we are working with NolaPS regarding disciplinary action,” the statement said.

WWL-TV spoke with the mother of two students who ride the same bus.

She said it appears the girl retrieved the gun from a nearby car and came back to confront the student she fought with, who was still on the bus.

According to police, the NOPD responded to the incident.

Police confirmed it occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Gallier Drive and Mirabeau Street in the Gentilly Woods neighborhood.

They arrested the 12-year-old that same day and charged her with aggravated assault with a firearm.

The suspect's mother was also arrested and charged with principle to aggravated assault and for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, though police did not say what exactly led to that charge.

Their names were not released, given the age of the girl involved.

NOLA Public Schools released this statement: