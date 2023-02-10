Report: N.O. teacher helped teen convicted of attempted murder after his escape

Police say there were about 100 phone communications between the teacher and Reynolds.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans school teacher helped a teen after his escape from a juvenile facility last month, with at least 100 phone communications between the two, according to a report on NOLA.com.

Lynell Reynolds, who was convicted in 2019 of attempted murder after shooting a man in the back during an attempted robbery, escaped from a juvenile facility in Lake Charles in September and had been on the run.

In the report, NOLA.com says that police believe that 31-year-old Angela Filardo helped Reynolds find a place to stay and avoid authorities in Texas after his escape.

Filardo, who taught Reynolds for at least three years, starting in fifth grade, faces one count of being an accessory to simple/aggravated flight.